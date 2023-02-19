Georgia man who worked at elementary school allegedly licked 7-year-old’s foot: police

Police in Georgia arrested a former elementary school employee after he allegedly licked and tickled the foot of a 7-year-old boy.

The incident happened on Jan. 14 at Urban Air Adventure Park in Augusta, Georgia when Caurey Rollins, 26, allegedly licked and tickled the boy’s feet, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 29.

According to deputies, the boy’s guardians said that Rollins came up to the 7-year-old while he was in a fenced-in play area. The guardians then said that Rollins proceeded to tickle the 7-year-old’s feet, asked the minor to take of his socks, then licked his feet.

Rollins was “unaccompanied” while at the adventure park when the alleged crime happened, but deputies claim that the 26-year-old was with family, who had left before the incident happened.

GEORGIA STATE LAWMAKER PROPOSES LOWERING THRESHOLD REQUIRED TO AVOID RUNOFF ELECTIONS

Records reviewed by Fox News Digital indicate that Rollins was a P.E. paraprofessional at Glenn Hills Elementary School in Augusta, Georgia before being arrested.

GEORGIA POLICE SMASH WINDOW OF BURNING HOME, CRAWL INSIDE TO RESCUE ELDERLY WOMAN TRAPPED INSIDE

A Richmond County School System spokesperson told WRDW that “Rollins is no longer an employee of the Richmond County School System.”

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He is being charged with non-aggravated child molestation.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Richmond County School System for comment.