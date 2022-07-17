Georgia man soaks himself with gasoline while holding torch during standoff with police

website maker

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Georgia man allegedly soaked himself and a hostage with gasoline during a standoff with police early Saturday morning.

Randy Berry, 34, allegedly held a woman hostage early Saturday morning and caused a standoff with SWAT police officers in Hall County, Georgia, according to FOX 5.

After being alerted to a domestic situation through a 911 call, police officers found that Berry was armed with an ax inside the home and was holding the woman hostage. During negotiations, Berry’s threats intensified which caused the SWAT team to respond to the incident.

According to police, Berry poured gasoline on himself, the woman, and the house, and lit a torch. He also allegedly threatened to cause a fire in the house.

GEORGIA 10-YEAR-OLD SAVES FAMILY AFTER HOUSE CATCHES ON FIRE

Berry stopped communicating with police, prompting the SWAT team to enter the house and then shot Berry in the arm, according to the report.

The hostage was physically unharmed and taken to safety.

Police said they have warrants for Berry’s arrest for making terroristic threats and false imprisonment, and he also is being charged with obstruction and reckless conduct.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There is an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation into the officer-involved shooting which took place during the incident.