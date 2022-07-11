Georgia man shot dead at gas station while trying to stop suspects from stealing his car, police say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Georgia man was fatally shot at a gas station on Sunday while trying to stop a suspected carjacker from stealing his vehicle, authorities said.

Officers responded around 12:20 p.m. to a call of a person shot at the Quik Trip convenience store on Peachtree Parkway in Peachtree Corners, the Gwinnett County Police Department announced.

The victim, a Black male, was found lying near a vehicle at the gas station’s air pumps, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his identity was not immediately released.

Investigators believe the victim was attempting to put air into his tires when a black 4-door passenger vehicle with three people inside pulled up next to his vehicle. Police said one suspect jumped into the driver’s seat of the victim’s car.

When the victim noticed the suspect was in his car, police said that he tried to stop them. A physical altercation ensued, and a second suspect got involved in the fight.

When the driver of the suspect vehicle backed into a third vehicle waiting to use the air pump, the first suspect got out of the victim’s car. Police said one of the suspects then shot the victim before they speed away south on Peachtree Parkway.

No description of the suspects or their vehicle was immediately available, police said. Detectives are interviewing witnesses and looking to obtain surveillance video.

Peachtree Corners is located about 22 miles northeast of Atlanta.