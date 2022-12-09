Georgia man charged with murdering ex-wife’s divorce attorney, burning office

A Georgia man is accused of killing his ex-wife’s divorce attorney and setting his office building on fire.

The Lawrenceville Police Department arrived to a fire on Stone Mountain Street around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. After crews put out the fire, they found the body of attorney Douglas Lewis inside the building.

Officials say they saw a man walking away from the scene with burn injuries, and found a pistol among the ashes.

ILLINOIS BROTHERS CHARGED AFTER ROBBING MORE THAN $1 MILLION FROM ARMORED TRUCK, ATM NEAR CHICAGO: PROSECUTORS

“The suspect that was detained actually had injuries that were consistent with being in or near the fire, he had burns on the pants, singed hair,” Lawrenceville police Lt. Jake Parker said.

Police arrested 65-year-old Allen Tayeh and charged him with murder and arson. Police said he was holding a pistol and was found with charred pants and hair.

WALMART CEO DOUG MCMILLON SAYS THEFT IS ‘HIGHER THAN WHAT IT HAS HISTORICALLY BEEN’

Police said between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Tayeh set Lewis’ office on fire with a can of gasoline.

Police have not been able to officially determine how Lewis died since the body destroyed by the blaze.

Later, court documents showed that Lewis was representing Tayeh’s wife in divorce proceedings. Police have not released a motive, but court records show that a court hearing in the divorce case was scheduled for next Wednesday morning.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tayeh was booked in the Gwinnett County Jail with no bond on Thursday.