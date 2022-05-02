Georgia man charged with murder after allegedly staging wife’s death as suicide

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Georgia man has been charged with murder after allegedly staging his wife’s death as a suicide.

Troy Newton Scarborough is held without bond on new charges of felony murder, multiple counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection to the death of his wife, Shyanne Schroeder, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Deputies initially responded to a 911 call about a suicide on Holloman Road near Gray, Georgia, about an hour-and-forty-minute drive southwest of Atlanta, on March 27. Upon arrival, they found Schroeder deceased from a gunshot wound to the head.

“The responding deputies got the feeling that something wasn’t right about this case, and thankfully they trusted their instincts,” Jones County Sheriff Butch Reece explained in a statement Friday.

Scarborough was arrested back in March when he was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and has been in custody since. Reece did not clarify whether the arrest came before or after Schroeder was found dead or disclose information on who placed the 911 call.

While Scarborough remained in custody, the sheriff said “investigators have been busy reviewing all the evidence in relation to Schroeder’s death.”

“After leaving no stone unturned, it has been determined Scarborough caused Schroeder’s death,” Reece said.

He did not disclose what evidence led investigators to that conclusion.

“I would like to thank our investigators and deputies for all their hard work, without which there may have been a huge miscarriage of justice,” the sheriff added, also thanking the FBI for “technical expertise and assistance in this case.”

