Georgia man arrested for allegedly killing wife, hiding remains at hunting club

The husband of a Georgia woman whose remains were identified on Thursday has been charged with murder, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) says.

Nicholas James Kassotis, 40, was charged on Friday with felony murder, aggravated assault and malice murder related to the death of Mindi Mebane Kassotis. He is also accused of tampering with evidence and removing body parts from scene of death or dismemberment.

Nicholas Kassotis, who also went by Nicholas Killian James Stark, was arrested by authorities in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on Friday. The couple was living in Savannah when Mindi was killed last November.

Hunters found the 40-year-old woman’s remains near a Riceboro, Georgia, hunting club on December 2. Authorities believe her partial remains were placed in the woods of Portal Hunting Club around November 27, 2022.

WOMAN KILLED IN ATLANTA SHOOTING ID’D AS CDC WORKER AMY ST. PIERRE; SUSPECT CHARGED WITH MURDER

“Her date of death is believed to be approximately one to two weeks before she was found,” the GBI said in a previous release.

After months of interviews, advanced testing in labs and genealogy DNA analysis, the GBI identified the remains on May 11.

“GBI agents assigned to this investigation sought the FBI’s assistance with genealogy DNA. The FBI used a lab specializing in this advanced testing and received results that furthered the investigation,” the GBI explained in a press release.

ATLANTA SHOOTING SUSPECT CAPTURED IN COBB COUNTY

“The GBI interviewed family members and obtained DNA swabs for comparison to the profile created through genealogy DNA,” the press release added.

Nicholas is being held at Lancaster County Prison in Pennsylvania. He will be extradited to Georgia.

The GBI thanked several agencies for being involved in their investigation, including the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service East Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force, Lancaster Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Lancaster authorities for a booking photo, but have not yet received a response.