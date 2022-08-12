Georgia man arrested after allegedly shooting car with infant child and ex-girlfriend inside

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Georgia man was arrested on Aug. 11 after allegedly firing shots at a car with his child and ex-girlfriend inside.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia said that Marcus Calhoun, 25, allegedly shot at the car after confronting his ex and the child in a park. Calhoun violated a restraining order she had against him when he approached her, officials said.

Deputies said that the 25-year-old man attempted to get on a Greyhound bus to Alabama on Aug. 11 and was arrested in Columbus, Georgia. When Calhoun was arrested, he was in possession of a weapon, according to officials.

PAUL FLORES TRIAL: KRISTIN SMART’S ACCUSED KILLER TOLD COPS HE BELIEVED SHE ‘WENT OFF’ WITH SOMEONE, WAS DEAD

Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said that the woman and child were both found uninjured.

“Thank God this young woman and her child were uninjured,” Scandrett said. “In coordination with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and other surrounding agencies, we were able to trail the suspect and safely take him into custody.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Calhoun is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault, robbery by snatching, aggravated stalking, battery (family violence), theft by taking, and obstructing a 911 call, according to officials.