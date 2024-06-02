Georgia man allegedly beat girlfriend, killed bystander who attempted to intervene in Florida

A Georgia man was arrested in Florida on allegations he beat his girlfriend and punched and killed a man who attempted to intervene in the altercation.

Jordan Talley, 27, was charged with manslaughter and domestic battery following a March 31 incident in downtown Orlando, arrest records show.

Talley was captured on video at around 1:40 a.m. hitting a woman in front of a law office near the intersection of Robinson Street and Magnolia Avenue, Orange County deputies said, according to Fox 35. Talley allegedly pulled the woman by her hair and forcefully threw her to the ground.

A bystander, 64-year-old Donald Storie, was walking nearby with his wife, daughter and her fiancé when he heard the woman screaming for help. Storie’s family told deputies he headed in the direction of the screaming woman and, when he approached the couple, Talley punched him.

Storie died on April 23 after he was taken off life support, according to Fox 35.

More surveillance video shows Talley and his girlfriend entering a car, which detectives were able to trace back to Talley’s home in Georgia. He was taken into custody by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Talley admitted to detectives that he punched Storie, claiming he was concerned for his girlfriend’s safety.