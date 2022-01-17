Georgia man accused of shooting 2 deputies is arrested following 5-day manhunt

A man suspected of shooting two deputies in Georgia last week was apprehended Sunday following a nearly week-long manhunt, authorities said.

Tyler Keith Henderson, 25, was on the run for more than five days before he was taken into custody by authorities in Thomas County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

“He will now be a resident of the Thomas County Jail and will be held accountable for trying to take the life of three of our Deputies,” the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

MIAMI RAPPER WAVY NAVY POOH KILLED IN AMBUSH SHOOTING

Henderson, a convicted felon, is accused of firing at three deputies around midnight Tuesday in Ochlocknee, about 50 miles northwest of Valdosta, the sheriff’s office said.

Two of the deputies were struck by gunfire, according to authorities. Both were in stable condition following the shooting.

“Our efforts will now shift to getting our Deputies back to 100%,” the sheriff’s office said on Sunday.

TEXAS SYNAGOGUE HOSTAGE CRISIS SUSPECT IDENTIFIED

After the shooting last week, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation issued a Blue Alert for Henderson, which is made by local law enforcement to speed the apprehension of violent criminals “who kill or seriously injure law enforcement officers,” according to the GBI.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prior to his capture, the sheriff’s office described the search as involving “what seems like every Law Enforcement Agency in the area (and the US MARSHALS).”

A $10,000 reward had also been offered for information leading to Henderson’s arrest.