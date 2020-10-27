Georgia man accused in wife’s killing captured by US Marshals after weeklong manhunt

The dragnet for a Georgia man accused of killing his wife has ended as he has been captured after he evaded police across the state for eight days, authorities said Monday.

Jimmy Blackmon, 50, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Carroll County, the Polk County Police Department said. He was charged with shooting and killing his wife, Leanne Blackmon, at their home on Oct. 18.

“Very relieved he’s in jail,” Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd told FOX5 Atlanta. “Citizens are relieved he’s in jail. He’s tormented this community for the last eight days.”

Blackmon led law enforcement across three counties during the eight-day manhunt. He was located at his father’s house in Carroll County on Monday morning after authorities “pinged” his cellphone, the station reported.

NYPD ARREST MAN SEEN ON VIDEO LEAVING PREGNANT GIRLFRIEND’S BODY ON SIDE OF EXPRESSWAY, SOURCES SAY

Blackmon escaped through the back door when authorities arrived and he was later found hiding in the woods, the Polk Standard Journal reported. Officials said Carroll County deputies deployed a drone that could track heat signatures and discovered Blackmon behind a log.

Blackmon surrendered and was taken into custody without a struggle, officials said.

VIRGINIA MAN FOUND IN CAR TRUNK AFTER CRASH IN MIAMI: POLICE

Dodd told local media outlets that the investigation is ongoing as authorities look into whether anyone helped Blackmon while he was on the run.

Investigators have already determined Blackmon’s 21-year-old son from a previous marriage initially lied to police about his father’s whereabouts and was charged with obstruction on Oct. 19.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Blackmon was booked into the Polk County Jail on multiple charges, including murder.