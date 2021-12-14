Georgia lottery winning numbers for Monday, Dec. 13

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:

Cash 3 Evening

2-9-3

(two, nine, three)

Cash 3 Midday

9-5-0

(nine, five, zero)

Cash 3 Night

5-2-9

(five, two, nine)

Cash 4 Evening

7-1-9-0

(seven, one, nine, zero)

Cash 4 Midday

8-3-5-4

(eight, three, five, four)

Cash 4 Night

5-4-3-9

(five, four, three, nine)

Cash4Life

07-36-39-47-51, Cash Ball: 2

(seven, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-seven, fifty-one; Cash Ball: two)

Fantasy 5

02-03-08-30-32

(two, three, eight, thirty, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $170,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

7-6-6-5-0

(seven, six, six, five, zero)

Georgia FIVE Midday

3-4-2-4-8

(three, four, two, four, eight)

Jumbo Bucks Lotto

08-13-27-35-41-47

(eight, thirteen, twenty-seven, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $9.5 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $148 million

Powerball

10-30-37-53-59, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2

(ten, thirty, thirty-seven, fifty-three, fifty-nine; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $320 million