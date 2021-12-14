Georgia lottery winning numbers for Monday, Dec. 13
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash 3 Evening
2-9-3
(two, nine, three)
Cash 3 Midday
9-5-0
(nine, five, zero)
Cash 3 Night
5-2-9
(five, two, nine)
Cash 4 Evening
7-1-9-0
(seven, one, nine, zero)
Cash 4 Midday
8-3-5-4
(eight, three, five, four)
Cash 4 Night
5-4-3-9
(five, four, three, nine)
Cash4Life
07-36-39-47-51, Cash Ball: 2
(seven, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-seven, fifty-one; Cash Ball: two)
Fantasy 5
02-03-08-30-32
(two, three, eight, thirty, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $170,000
Georgia FIVE Evening
7-6-6-5-0
(seven, six, six, five, zero)
Georgia FIVE Midday
3-4-2-4-8
(three, four, two, four, eight)
Jumbo Bucks Lotto
08-13-27-35-41-47
(eight, thirteen, twenty-seven, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $9.5 million
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $148 million
Powerball
10-30-37-53-59, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2
(ten, thirty, thirty-seven, fifty-three, fifty-nine; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $320 million