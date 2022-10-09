Georgia K9 unit uncovers $172K of fentanyl in package shipped from California

A Georgia K9 deputy uncovered more than $172,000 worth of fentanyl tablets shipped from California.

The discovery, made during a routine check at a Gainesville package delivery hub last week, was the first package that has been found containing fentanyl in Hall County, located about 55 miles from Atlanta.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office and the Homeland Security Investigations Task Force seized the shipment of fentanyl tablets, which was worth approximately $172,500.

The check was conducted Thursday, with the use of an HCSO narcotics detection K9, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Friday, and shared a photo of the blue pills packaged in plastic.

The K9 was taking part in an open-air search of packages arriving at the delivery hub when he alerted on a package from California being shipped to Oakwood, the sheriff’s office said.

Drug agents found the fentanyl, weighing about 575 grams, in a package concealed inside the original box. The investigation into the identities of the sender and the recipient of the package continues.

HCSO and the HSI Task Force conduct routine checks with the cooperation of delivery businesses in the county in an attempt to intercept illegal and dangerous drugs before they make their way onto the streets of Hall and neighboring counties, the release said.

Agents have located methamphetamine and marijuana during past searches, but this is the first package that has been found containing fentanyl.