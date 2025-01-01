Georgia judge is found dead in courtroom on final day on bench

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Police are investigating after a Georgia state judge was found dead in a courtroom on Tuesday.

The Effingham County Sheriff’s deputies said in a release that they found State Court Judge Stephen Yekel, 74, on Tuesday morning.

He appears to have died by suicide, with a self-inflicted gunshot, the sheriff’s office said.

HOSPITAL THAT DELAYED EMERGENCY ABORTION BEARS BLAME FOR GEORGIA WOMAN’S DEATH, FAMILY’S LAWYER CLAIMS

His death is being investigated by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will perform the autopsy.

Authorities said Yekel died sometime late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

NEW REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS ASSOCIATION CHAIR SAYS ‘FOCUS’ IS ON HELPING TRUMP GET ‘OFF TO A STRONG START’

Yekel, who was appointed to the bench two years ago by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, lost his election bid earlier this year.

His term was scheduled to end Dec. 31, 2024.

In a statement, the Effingham County Board of Commissioners said that they were “deeply saddened” by Yekel’s death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The Effingham County Board of Commissioners and staff are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Judge Steve Yekel at the Effingham County Courthouse today, and we offer our condolences to his family and loved ones,” they said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Effingham County Board of Commissioners for comment.