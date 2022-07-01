Georgia hot car death of 1-year-old at Walgreens is 9th in US this year: Report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 1-year-old child died after being found unresponsive in a hot car in Georgia. It’s the ninth child death of its kind this year in the U.S., a nonprofit says.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office told Fox5 Atlanta the latest incident happened Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of a Walgreens pharmacy in Danielsville, outside Athens.

Police told the station they were called to the Walgreens, where the child’s mother works, around 1:30 p.m.

Temperatures at that time were just above 90 degrees, according to Fox5 Atlanta.

The child was taken to a local hospital, where the child later died.

It is not immediately clear how long the child was inside the car, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death, the station reports.

The death is the ninth involving a child left in a hot car this year, according to Kids and Car Safety, which describes itself as a “national nonprofit … dedicated to saving the lives of children and pets in and around motor vehicles.”

Earlier this week, a 3-year-old in Columbus, Georgia, and an 18-month-old in Chesterfield County, Virginia, died in similar incidents, the nonprofit reported.

Fox News’ Nicole Pelletiere contributed to this report.