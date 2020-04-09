Georgia hospital workers cheer as first coronavirus patient transferred out of ICU

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers at a Georgia hospital lined the halls cheering as its first COVID-19 patient was transferred out of the intensive care unit on Wednesday.

Video shared by the Crisp Regional Hospital in Cordele showed healthcare workers wheeling the woman identified only as “Mrs. Jones” down the hallway to greet her mother and two sons waiting to see her after being separated by quarantine measures.

Jones, donning a hospital gown and mask, waves from her wheelchair as doctors, nurses and other hospital staff– all wearing personal protective equipment–cheer and applaud her recovery as she passes.

“There is so much sadness and grim news surrounding COVID-19, here is something that will surely brighten your day,” Crisp Regional Hospital said in a Facebook post sharing the video. “This morning the team from our COVID ICU celebrated with Mrs. Jones as she is the first patient who has recovered well enough to be transferred to Med-Surg after being intubated and treated in our intensive care unit.

“Staff who cared for her transported her from the ICU up to our 2nd floor. She was greeted by her mom and 2 sons who were excited to see her! Congratulations, Mrs. Jones! Stay well.”

Jones was not released from the hospital – she was moved to the second floor Med-Surg unit, where adult patients who are acutely ill with a wide variety of medical issues or are recovering from surgery are generally cared for.

She was the first COVID-19 patient in the hospital’s intensive care unit to be cleared to leave after receiving intubation treatment.

In an update Thursday, Crisp Regional Medical Center said 18 patients remained hospitalized who tested positive for COVID-19, while 17 others were hospitalized awaiting their test results. A total of 14 patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 and were hospitalized have since been released.

A total of 214 people have been tested for COVID-19 at Crisp Regional Hospital, with 62 receiving a positive result.

Georgia recorded at least 10,206 confirmed cases, with at least 370 deaths by Thursday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.