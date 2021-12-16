A Georgia high school student has been arrested for raping a fellow student inside McEachern High School, police said.

Malachi Mpata, 16, is accused of raping a 15-year-old after school hours. A warrant obtained by FOX 5 Atlanta states Mpata allegedly pushed the girl against a wall, called her names, and grabbed her throat. It also states he slapped her and forced her to perform sex acts, before forcing her to go into the boys’ restroom where he held her down, “his hand was around her neck” when he raped her.

The alleged attack happened in an area not visible to cameras.

Mpata was charged as an adult and booked into the Cobb County Detention Center on Dec. 7 by the police debarment’s special victims unit, according to a spokesman from the Cobb County Police Department. The teenager is facing felony charges of rape and sodomy.

Fox News reached out to the Cobb County School District for more information and comment but did not immediately hear back. However, a spokesperson told WAGA, “As soon as school administration was alerted, the school immediately reported the incident to crimes against children and local authorities to continue the investigation.”

Police said they won’t be releasing additional details due to the nature of the charges and the ages of those involved. The alleged assault reportedly happened in mid-November.

Officials confirmed to the Fox TV station that Mpata is no longer enrolled in Cobb Schools. They also suggested parents, students and staff with any safety concerns call the safety alert tip line at 470-689-0298. The online tip reporting system can also be found here.