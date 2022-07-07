Georgia Guidestones explosion: Officials release video, destroy remaining portion over ‘safety concerns’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released surveillance video in the search for those responsible for setting off an explosion at the Georgia Guidestones monument, which they now say has been completely demolished over “safety concerns.”

The 19-foot-high granite tourist attraction in Elberton — which the state says is known as “America’s Stonehenge” — was damaged early Wednesday after “unknown individuals detonated an explosive device,” according to the agency.

“For safety reasons, the structure has been completely demolished,” the Georgia Bureau of Investigation later said while releasing the videos which show the blast and a silver car fleeing the scene.

Georgia’s tourism website says the monument “displays a 10-part message espousing the conservation of mankind and future generations in 12 languages.”

“The Guidestones also serve as an astronomical calendar, and every day at noon the sun shines through a narrow hole in the structure and illuminates the day’s date on an engraving,” it added.

The attraction gained renewed attention in May when Kandiss Taylor, a Republican candidate for governor, claimed the stones were satanic and included destroying them as part of her platform, according to the Associated Press.

“God is God all by Himself. He can do ANYTHING He wants to do. That includes striking down Satanic Guidestones,” Taylor tweeted Wednesday.

As of Thursday, the motive behind the explosion – and who is responsible for the damage – was not immediately clear.