Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp extends gas tax suspension through Oct. 12

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Georgia’s governor is extending the suspension of the state’s motor fuel tax through Oct. 12.

Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday signed an executive order extending the suspension for a fourth time.

Kemp previously signed a law in March that passed with broad bipartisan support suspending the state’s gas tax through May 31. Kemp signed earlier extensions in May and July.

The order also suspends the state sales tax on train locomotive fuel.

Under state law, Kemp can suspend taxes as long as state lawmakers ratify the action the next time they meet.

ABRAMS, KEMP EXCHANGE GAS TAX BLOWS AS GUBERNATORIAL REMATCH GETS HEATED

Georgia’s gasoline price normally includes a federal tax of 18.4 cents per gallon and a state tax of 29.1 cents per gallon. A number of counties and the city of Atlanta also charge taxes. Federal taxes on diesel fuel are 24.4 cents per gallon, while Georgia’s tax on diesel is 32.6 cents per gallon.

Kemp’s extension comes as gas prices continue to fall from summer highs. According to motorist group AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Georgia was $3.37 on Thursday. That’s down about 40 cents in a month. While the national average is now $3.83, Georgia is one of 10 states, mostly in the South, with average gas prices below $3.50 a gallon.

GEORGIA GOV. KEMP ANNOUNCES PLAN TO TEMPORARILY HALT STATE GAS TAX

Gas prices in Georgia remain 39 cents a gallon above where they were a year ago.

A gallon of diesel fuel is averaging $4.75 a gallon, down 25 cents in the last month.

The suspension costs the state more than $150 million a month in tax revenue. Kemp is backfilling money for road building using billions in state surplus.

GEORGIA GOVERNOR SUSPENDS GAS TAX THROUGH SEPT. 12

Kemp has blamed President Joe Biden for inflation and high gas prices as he runs for reelection and seeks to tie Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams to the unpopular president. Abrams has called for Kemp to commit to suspending the gas tax through the end of the year.

The price of oil has risen dramatically around the world since Russian President Vladimir Putin began amassing troops on Ukraine’s border and then invaded the eastern European country.