Georgia gang member charged with drug crimes captured in Mexico while on the run

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The last suspect indicted in a Georgia drug conspiracy case and recently featured on “America’s Most Wanted” was captured by Mexican police over the weekend while on the run, the FBI said.

David Young, 43, was captured by authorities in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico on Saturday. Young was one of 76 people indicted as part of a drug conspiracy case – “Operation Ghost Busted” — tied to the Ghost Face Gangsters street gang.

GEORGIA HOMEOWNER’S RENTAL PROPERTY SEIZED BY SQUATTERS WHILE HE WAS CARING FOR SICK WIFE: ‘VERY FRUSTRATING’

A federal arrest warrant was issued for him in December 2022 out of Georgia after Young was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute a controlled substance.

“Gangs that operate out of our prison systems not only bring drugs and violence into prison facilities – they also breed drug-fueled violence in our communities,” Supervisory Senior Resident Agent of FBI Atlanta’s Savannah Office Will Clarke said in a release at the time.

“We are committed to dismantling violent gangs like the Ghost Face Gangsters and holding their members and those who conspire with them accountable for criminal conduct,” he added.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Young, known as “Khaos,” was featured on a Feb. 19 episode of AMW that centered around the Ghost Face Gangsters, a prison gang that originated out of the Georgia penal system.

Young has been brought back to the United States, the FBI said.