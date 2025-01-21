Georgia fire chief shot and killed in Alabama after stopping to help driver who struck deer: police

A fire chief died in Alabama after being shot and killed while trying to help a driver who struck a deer, police say.

The Coweta County Fire Rescue in Georgia is now mourning the loss of Battalion Chief James “Bart” Cauthen, who they described as an “amazing, hard-working man with a gentle soul” who served the department for more than 24 years. The shooting unfolded Sunday afternoon.

“Early investigation indicates that Chief Cauthen was attempting to assist individuals that had struck a deer while traveling on County Road 267,” the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office said. “Another individual (William Randall Franklin) that resided in the area opened fire on Chief Cauthen and the individual that struck the deer.”

“All individuals were injured during [a] shootout. Chief Cauthen succumbed to his injuries prior to deputies arriving on the scene,” the Sheriff’s Office added.

Police say an arrest warrant for murder has been issued for Franklin, who will be taken into custody upon his release from a local medical facility.

The motive for the shooting is unclear.

“At this time, investigators are working to piece together the events that led to this horrific scene,” the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office said.

“The deceased victim is identified as James Bartholomew Cauthen, 54 years of age from Moreland, Georgia,” it added.

Coweta County Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post that “we have many questions as we navigate through this horrible tragedy.”

“Our hearts and prayers go out to Cauthen’s family, friends and our brothers and sisters in the Fire Rescue family who worked closely with him,” it continued. “We want to thank all of the agencies who have reached out to us to offer condolences, as well as our community.”

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment by Fox News Digital.