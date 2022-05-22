Georgia felon with ‘lengthy criminal record’ shoots, kills neighbor while on active probation: police

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Georgia convicted felon with a “lengthy criminal record” was out on parole when he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor during an argument this weekend, according to local police officials.

Lamarion Sharod Banks, 35, of Griffin, Georgia, part of the Atlanta metropolitan area, was on active probation at the time of his arrest Friday for the murder of 46-year-old Rafaeil Thomas.

The Griffin Police Department said in a statement that officers responded around 7 p.m. to the 100 block of West Tinsley Street to calls about a person shot. Upon arrival, they found Thomas had been shot in the upper body, and he was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Witnesses told police Thomas and Banks had been arguing before the shooting, though investigators are still looking into the potential motive. Police obtained a search warrant for Banks’ address located a few doors down the same street, where they found a 9mm handgun with the same type and brand of ammunition recovered from the scene of the shooting, according to the department.

Banks was arrested and charged with malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, FOX 5 Atlanta reported.