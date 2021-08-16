Georgia felon charged after threatening to shoot judge, flashing gun on social media

A convicted felon in Georgia was arrested and charged after he took to social media flashing a gun and threatened to shoot the judge handling his probation.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested Micquel Deandre Gay on Monday, WSB-TV reported. He allegedly shared, in a 24-minute livestream, how he planned to shoot a Gwinnett County Superior judge who recently turned down a motion to end his probation, as well as others employed by the criminal justice system who got in the way of his planned rampage at the courthouse.

“In the 24-minute live video, Gay makes multiple threats of killing law enforcement and public officials and proceeds to demonstrate his firearm,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. Authorities said Gay repeatedly reassured that the threats were “real and valid.”

Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive and T.R.A.C.E. Units tracked Gay down to Rockdale County, where he was taken into custody. The Gwinnett County Police Department Aviation Unit and the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office also provide assistance.

He was transported to Rockdale County Jail. Charges against Gay include making terrorist threats, possession of firearms by a convicted felon and conducting criminal gang activity.