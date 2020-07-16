Georgia father arrested after attacking man in 14-year-old daughter's room, police say

A Georgia man is under arrest after severely beating and choking a man he found inside his 14-year-old daughter’s bedroom, authorities said.

Ismael Casillas, 41, found Keywontrezes Humphries, 20, inside his daughter’s room in their Coweta County home on July Fourth and erupted in anger, investigators told WAGA-TV in Atlanta.

He began to choke and beat Humphries, knocking out some of his teeth in the process, authorities said. He then asked his wife for a gun and followed Humphries after he jumped out of a window in an effort to escape, according to the news outlet.

In the front yard, Casillas allegedly resumed the beating and fired several shots through the neighborhood as Humphries fled on foot.

Investigators said Casillas’ actions in the yard crossed the line since Humphries, who is also known as “Man Man,” was fleeing and not a threat. They told the station Casillas might not have been criminally charged had he just dished out the beating.

Casillas is charged with aggravated assault and Humphries faces a child molestation charge. Calls to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office were not immediately returned, as well as messages to Casillas’ family through a GoFundMe page set up to cover his legal fees.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators said Humphries was in a relationship with the teen girl and had climbed through her bedroom window.