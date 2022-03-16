Georgia father, 20, hit and killed during street racer followed by 3 more cars while walking from store

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 20-year-old Georgia man was killed after being struck by four cars during an alleged street race Sunday night.

Joshua Love was reportedly returning home after making a grocery store run to pick up snacks for his young sibling when the incident occurred, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

Love was reportedly walking in the yellow striped median when police say an SUV hit the 20-year-old and continued to drive. Love’s family believes street racers use that particular median lane when going around slower cars on Jonesboro Road.

The initial hit was followed by a second, third and fourth car, who later called the police according to Joshua’s father Fidel, who noticed the incident on his way home from work but was unaware that the victim was his son.

“Something came over me and told me ‘don’t get out of the car’ and I truly believe it was God telling me don’t get out,” he explained. “He didn’t want me to see my son like that.”

GEORGIA EDUCATOR SUSPENDED AFTER RESTRAINING STUDENT IN POSSESSION OF LOADED GUN

Love’s parents expressed their pain and sorrow following their son’s untimely death.

“My baby could probably have had a chance, but they left him, just left him out there you know. It’s painful and, at times, I get angry, said his mother, Quandolyn McFarland.

“He’ll never be able to propose to his wife. He’ll never be able to have more kids. He’ll never be able to step into his future or his goals and see his daughter grow up to be a beautiful, successful young woman,” said Fidel.

The driver of the first car to hit the victim reportedly remains at large.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The family has started a GoFundMe account to raise money for Joshua’s funeral. He leaves behind his seven-month-old daughter.