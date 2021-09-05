Georgia EMT to deliver supplies to Hurricane Ida victims struck and killed while rending aid after car crash

A Georgia EMT who set out to deliver supplies to those in Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida was struck and killed along the highway after stopping to help the victims of a car crash.

Logan Wade, and his partner, Nick Daniel, were traveling in a non-emergency vehicle when they noticed an accident and pulled over to render aid, American Medical Response (AMR) DeKalb, Georgia said. At some point, another vehicle came upon the scene and struck both of them.

The incident happened on I-85 in Troup County, Georgia, WTVM reported.

Wade succumbed to his injuries, while Daniel also suffered minor injuries and was being evaluated.

“We are heartbroken,” AMR Regional Director Chris Valentin said in a statement. “Logan was a longtime AMR team member who always stepped up to heroically help others. He and Nick stopped at this accident to help people in need as they were heading to the disaster area in Louisiana to help teammates and patients.”

“These acts are a testament to Logan’s commitment to his profession,” Valentin added in another statement to AMR’s Georgia teams. “I ask that you pray for Logan’s family and friends during this terrible time… The entire AMR Georgia family and our teammates at the AMR Office of Emergency Management are deeply saddened and hurting.”

He said Critical Incident Stress Management teams were available to assist employees through the grieving process, and AMR is in contact with Wade’s family to offer them additional support.