Georgia driver’s dashcam captures plane crashing onto busy highway

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A small plane crashed on a highway northwest of Atlanta, Georgia Wednesday morning, shutting down traffic, authorities said.

A driver’s dashcam footage obtained by Fox News Digital shows the moment the plane hobbled out of the sky and crashed onto the median of Highway 41 in Kennesaw around 10:15 a.m.



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was a single-engine Grumman American AA-1.

The pilot was the only person onboard and had reported engine problems after departing the Cobb County International Airport-McCollum Field, according to the agency.

STORMS IN THE SOUTH: RESIDENTS CLEAR DAMAGE FROM DEADLY WEATHER

Kennesaw police identified the pilot as Corey Robertson, without offering additional details. An officer said he walked away from the wreck and declined to go to the hospital.

The pilot clipped a guide wire and power line during the crash landing, police said. Georgia Power has repaired the power line.

The department posted a photo on Facebook showing the plane nose-down in the grassy median between the north- and south-bound lanes.

Authorities blocked Cobb Parkway north of Kennesaw Due West Road for a couple of hours while investigating. The plane has since been towed away, and both lanes have been reopened.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The FAA is investigating. Kennesaw is about 30 miles northwest of Atlanta.