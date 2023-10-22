Georgia deputies find car used in jail escape; 4 inmates remain on the run

The vehicle used in a jailbreak in Georgia last week has been found, though the four inmates who escaped remain on the run, authorities said Friday.

The blue Dodge Challenger was recovered in the parking lot of the Biomat USA at 630 North Avenue in Macon after investigators followed up on leads, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said, without elaborating.

Four inmates are believed to have used the vehicle to drive off from the Bibb County Detention Center around 3 a.m. on Monday after climbing out through a damaged day room window and cutting through a fence, according to investigators.

The four inmates are 52-year-old Joey Fournier, 29-year-old Chavis Stokes, 24-year-old Marc K. Anderson and 37-year-old Johnifer Barnwell, the sheriff’s office said. The men were being detained on charges ranging from murder to drug trafficking.

SON OF TENNESSEE POLICE CHIEF WANTED FOR SHOOTING 2 COPS CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER; STATEWIDE ALERT ISSUED

Sheriff David Davis told reporters last week that the inmates broke out of the oldest section of the jail, which he said has many areas that are in disrepair.

Davis also said the escape happened when fewer than 10 employees were working at the jail, which was holding about 800 inmates at the time.

After the car was located, Davis thanked the public for providing tips and said all leads are being investigated.

Davis previously warned that the inmates, three of whom have been in jail before, should all be considered dangerous.

2 VIRGINIA CORRECTIONS OFFICERS TASKED WITH WATCHING INMATE WHEN HE ESCAPED HOSPITAL ADMITTED TO BEING ASLEEP

The FBI and U.S. Marshals Service are assisting in the manhunt. Authorities have offered a $1,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest for each inmate.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities asked anyone with information about the whereabouts of the inmates or the vehicle to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.