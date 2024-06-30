Georgia couple arrested on child sex charges after offering sex with 2-year-old daughter

A Georgia couple was taken into custody after police say they attempted to solicit men online to have sex with their 2-year-old daughter.

Ashlee Crawley, 26, and James Tripp, 29, were arrested Wednesday, Grovetown Police said in a news release.

Crawley was charged with two counts of child molestation and one count of violating the Computer or Electronic Pornography and Child Exploitation and Prevention Act of 2007, while Tripp was charged with one count of criminal attempted incest and one count of criminal attempted child molestation.

Police said they received a tip that the two suspects were using the online chat platform MeetMe to find men to have sex with their 2-year-old daughter.

During the investigation, police learned that Crawley had been making sexually explicit “content” and selling it on multiple online applications. Some of the videos were made with her children, including the 2-year-old, deliberately featured for extra money.

It was also discovered that Tripp was making plans and seeking Crawley’s permission to have sex with his own 2-year-old daughter, police said.

The children were all removed from the home and turned over to the Division of Family and Children Services.

Crawley and Tripp were booked into the Columbia County Jail. They are expected to face additional charges.