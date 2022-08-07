Georgia couple arrested for allegedly producing child sexual abuse material

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A couple in Oxford, Georgia, has been arrested after authorities allegedly discovered they produced homemade child sexual abuse material with at least one adopted child who lived with them.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said they raided a Loganville home on July 27 after receiving a tip about someone who may have been downloading child pornography.

After interviewing the unidentified suspect, who admitted to collecting child porn, police allegedly learned of another individual in the county who was “producing homemade child sexual abuse material with at least one child who lived in the home,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

Detectives collected evidence confirming that the second suspect engaged in sexually abusive acts against the children and documented the acts on video.

Police executed a search and arrest warrant that same night at a home in Oxford, and arrested Zachary Zulock and William Zulock, adoptive fathers of a pair of brothers.

The Walton County’s Division of Family and Child Services office was alerted about the need for emergency protective placement of the children and joined deputies in responding to the home to help protect the two young boys who lived at the suspect’s home.

The men each face charges of aggravated child molestation, sexual exploitation of children and enticing a child for indecent purposes. William Zulock has an additional charge of child molestation.

The couple is being held at the Walton County Jail.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations, digital forensic investigators and special agents gave operational support and analytics for this case, officials said.

The children are now safe, according to officials. The incident remains an active investigation.