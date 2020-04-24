Georgia church converts youth ministry building into emergency isolation shelter

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A Georgia church is working to transform its youth center and provide shelter during the coronavirus pandemic.

Compassion Christian Church in Savannah is partnering with the Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) to convert its youth ministry building, The Link, into an emergency isolation shelter.

“I feel like our mission is being accomplished,” Cam Huxford, Compassion’s pastor, told FOX 28. “This is what we’re here for, and we’re glad to help.”

“This is in our DNA — to help hurting people. We do it around the world, we drill wells for freshwater in Africa, we provide orphanages in India for homeless kids, and we take care of the sick right here in our community as well.”

The church will provide 20 beds, 10 for men and 10 for women, for any COVID-19 patients who don’t require hospitalization and don’t have a place to self-quarantine.

“It could be individuals that are homeless, could be individuals that live in a multi-family environment and could potentially expose others,” Michael Whiteaker, CEMA coordinator, explained to WTGS.

The Salvation Army is providing meals and the Department of Public Health will be screening patients twice a day.

Gov. Brian Kemp has moved forward with reopening the state to business Friday as the Peach State has a total number of 21,102 confirmed cases with at least 846 deaths.

While he extended Georgia’s state of emergency until May 13, which enforces “shelter-in-place” orders, Kemp also allowed businesses such as bowling alleys, gyms, tattoo parlors, spas, nail salons and movie theaters to start operating.