Georgia beauty queen accused of murder in death of boyfriend’s toddler son

A reigning beauty queen from Georgia has been arrested and charged in the death of an 18-month-old boy, authorities announced.

Trinity Poague, 18, was arrested Friday, according to online Sumter County Sheriff’s Office jail records. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a press release that they were asked to investigate the child’s death around 2 p.m. Jan. 14 by the Georgia Southwestern State University Police Department.

The boy had been admitted to the emergency room at Phoebe Sumter Hospital in Americus. Hospital staff tried to save him, but he later died.

After conducting interviews and examining evidence, GBI agents arrested Poague. She is the reigning Miss Donalsonville, FOX 5 Atlanta reports.

The victim was identified as Jaxton “JD” Williams by Cecilia Smith, a close friend of the toddler’s father. Smith has set up a GoFundMe to support the grieving father, whom she identified as Julian “Ja” Williams.

Smith told Fox News that Poague was Julian’s girlfriend, and the child lived with his father full time.

“We are all very hurt and confused, just really in disbelief,” Smith said. “Ja is trying to manage as best as possible, but it is obviously very hard on him. He doesn’t want to speak to anyone about anything right now.”

Poague graduated from Southwest Georgia Academy, prior to enrolling at Georgia Southwestern State University, WTVY reports.

She is being held at the Sumter County Jail without bond. She faces charges of aggravated battery, cruelty to children in the first degree and felony murder.

A Sumter County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman says the investigation is ongoing, and the GBI has requested anyone with information to call 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online to the GBI.