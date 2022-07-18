Georgia bank robbery suspect dressed as elderly lady to disguise himself, police say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Georgia are searching for a bank robbery suspect who tried to thwart authorities by dressing up as an elderly woman during a heist.

The McDonough Police Department said the suspect hit a Chase Bank on Monday. He allegedly told a bank teller he had a gun and used a note to demand cash.

He allegedly fled in a vehicle with no registration tags, police said.

Authorities said he was wearing a floral dress, white wig, and orange latex gloves.

He was described as 6 feet tall and slender.