Georgia animal control issues urgent adoption deadline as overcrowding threatens euthanasia for two dozen dogs

Multiple dogs living at animal shelters in a county just south of Atlanta could be euthanized due to overcrowding if they aren’t adopted before Nov. 30, a Georgia animal control group said.

Clayton County Animal Control, which houses stray animals at two shelters, said two dozen dogs faced possible euthanasia due to overcrowding at the facilities. In a memorandum posted to social media Thursday, the group said dogs that aren’t fostered before Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. faced possible euthanasia.

VIRAL POST FROM TEXAS ANIMAL SHELTER HELPS ‘ANTISOCIAL’ DOG FIND NEW HOME

Sarah Ortiz, a Clayton County animal advocate, said several animals were surrendered ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

WHY THE ADOPTION OF SENIOR PETS CAN BE THE ‘PURRFECT’ ADDITION TO YOUR LIFE

“I don’t know what’s happening this time of the year people have just lost interest, people they are just dumping their dogs,” Ortiz told WANF-TV.

Ortiz said rescue groups have been able to take in some of the dogs, but several more still needed homes.

In addition to the dogs listed by breed and name, Clayton County Animal Control published a list of staff members on its Facebook page that people interested in adoption can contact.