George W. Bush makes unfortunate Iraq gaffe when condemning Putin’s Ukraine invasion

Former President George W. Bush made an eye-catching gaffe regarding Iraq while condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Bush delivered remarks regarding the importance of democracy and threats to democracy in the U.S. and abroad.

“In contrast, Russian elections are rigged,” he said. “Political opponents are imprisoned or otherwise eliminated from participating in the electoral process. The result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq. I mean of Ukraine.”

“Anyway, 75,” Bush added, referring to his age.

