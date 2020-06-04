George Floyd protesters embrace 'taking a knee' for race awareness

https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Kneeling-24.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, foreground left, and Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn, foreground right, kneeling with others for a moment of silence at a rally in honor of George Floyd on June 3.

AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

