General Motors assembly plant on lockdown for homicide investigation: police

Michigan police have locked down the Orion General Motors assembly plant pending an investigation Thursday.

Police were turning away workers arriving to the plant in the early morning. While some reports say authorities are investigating a homicide, local police would not confirm to Fox News Digital that there was a homicide at the plant. They did state there had been an “altercation” between two individuals, however.

Police say they will be announcing further details later Thursday morning.

The Orion GM facility is responsible for making the Chevy Bolt, an electric vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.