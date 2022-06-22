Gas line being proposed in Tennessee by Enbridge, open houses to begin this month

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Energy developer Enbridge is hosting a series of open houses this month to discuss its plan to build a 125-mile methane gas pipeline in Tennessee between Trousdale and Roane counties.

The Tennessee Valley Authority is considering turning to gas as it moves to shut down coal-burning power plants. Environmental groups have denounced the plan, asking TVA to look harder at renewable energy options and energy efficiency. In addition to the climate damage, they argue that gas pipelines can be dangerous and that gas prices are highly volatile.

TVA officials argue that gas provides reliability and flexibility as a fuel that can be called upon at any hour of any day.

BIDEN’S MOVE TO SUSPEND GAS TAX SLAMMED AS UNSERIOUS SOLUTION BY OIL AND GAS ASSOCIATION PRESIDENT

FEDERAL GAS TAX HOLIDAY: HERE’S HOW MUCH AMERICAN DRIVERS WILL ACTUALLY SAVE

The open houses take place on Wednesday at Wartburg Central High School, on Thursday at Monterey High School, on June 29 at Jackson County High School in Gainesboro and on June 30 at First Baptist Hartsville. All meetings are scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.