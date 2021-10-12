Gabby Petito: Wyoming coroner to give update regarding final autopsy report

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

Gabby Petito autopsy: Wyoming coroner to give update today

Teton County, Wyoming, coroner Brent Blue is holding a virtual press conference Tuesday regarding the final autopsy report for deceased Gabby Petito, officials said.

The FBI on Sept. 19 discovered Petito’s remains at a dispersed campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forest. Blue later identified the remains and ruled Petito’s death a homicide in his preliminary autopsy report.

The press conference will be held at 12:30 p.m. MT and is limited to members of the press, according to a Teton County spokesperson.

The final autopsy report will likely include Petito’s time and cause of death, which may help investigators determine who killed her.

Salt Lake City-based private investigator Jason Jenson, who visited the scene where Petito’s remains were discovered over the weekend, told Fox News Digital that he believes Blue will also discuss the results of a post-mortem toxicology test, which detects drugs in a person’s system.

Jenson added, however, that he also believes Petito was not using drugs at the time of her death.

Petito’s parents reported her missing eight days before her remains were discovered. The 22-year-old was traveling cross-country in a Ford transit van with her fiance, Brian Laundrie, when she went missing. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

In other developments:

– LIVE UPDATES: Gabby Petito: Private investigator claims asphyxiation may have caused death

– Brian Laundrie search: What is a ‘person of interest‘?

– Brian Laundrie manhunt: Gabby Petito reported missing one month ago

– Brian Laundrie search: Experts dissect garden bunker theory

San Diego plane crash: At least 2 dead, including cardiologist

At least two people were killed Monday in a small plane crash in a San Diego suburb–including a cardiologist based out of Yuma, Arizona, a report said.

Dr. Sugata Das, who worked for the Yuma Regional Medical Center, was identified as one of the victims in the Santee crash, KYMA reported, citing the facility. He was remembered as an “outstanding cardiologist and dedicated family man.”

Earlier on Monday, UPS confirmed that one of its drivers died in the crash.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of our employee, and extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” the company told Fox News in a statement. “We also send our condolences for the other individuals who are involved in this incident, and their families and friends.”

The plane, which was identified as a two-engine Cessna C340, crashed into the residential neighborhood at about 12:15 p.m. The damage was extensive and two others were rushed to nearby hospitals. The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the crash. One fire official said it was a “brutal scene.”

The plane, which was reportedly owned by Das, had departed from Yuma and was scheduled to land at Montgomery-Gibb Executive Airport in San Diego.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are handling the investigation. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

– Russian plane carrying parachutists crashes, 16 killed

– Chicago weekend violence left 3 dead, 39 shot; mother with young kids carjacked at knifepoint

– Kansas police track down owner of wallet missing for nearly 50 years

– Tennessee man shot dead after accusing gunman’s brother of fondling victim’s family member: report

Jon Gruden resigns as Raiders head coach after homophobic, misogynistic emails revealed

Jon Gruden informed his staff he will resign as head coach after a series of emails showed him delivering racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments in emails during his time at ESPN. Gruden later announced through the Raiders he was resigning.

“I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone,” he said in a statement.

A bombshell report from the New York Times on Monday night revealed Gruden, while he was a commentator at ESPN, sent homophobic, misogynistic and other distasteful emails to former Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen between 2010 and 2018. The back-and-forth came before Gruden signed a 10-year, $100 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Gruden in at least one email, according to the Times, called NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell an anti-gay slur and a “clueless anti-football p—y” and argued that Goodell shouldn’t have allegedly pressured then-St. Louis Rams coach Jeff Fisher to draft “queers,” in reference to former NFL defensive lineman Michael Sam, who was the first openly gay player to be selected in the draft.

Gruden said he didn’t have a racist bone in his body and apologized in a statement to the Wall Street Journal. He admitted to ESPN on Sunday that there were also emails that included vulgar remarks about Goodell.

When asked about the emails again on Sunday night, Gruden pushed back and said he wasn’t a racist. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

– Raiders tap Rich Bisaccia to replace Jon Gruden after email scandal

– Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews lead Ravens to incredible comeback win over Colts

– Red Sox eliminate Rays 6-5 with late sac fly

– Jon Gruden’s 2018 comments about Raiders contract resurface amid resignation

– Who is Jon Gruden? What to know about the disgraced former NFL coach

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY’S MUST-READS:

– ABC News says Kyrsten Sinema has ‘taken a hard turn to the right’ for resisting Dem spending spree

– Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bans ‘any entity‘ from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate

– Two Georgia workers fired after being accused of shredding voting applications

– Kamala’s cringe-worthy science video a bigger phony than originally thought

– NASA plan for Wi-Fi on the moon tested to span Cleveland’s digital divide

– California AG investigating oil spill that forced Huntington Beach to close

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

– Airline issues update as cancellations get worse by the minute

– Debate rages over Biden’s proposed $600 IRS reporting requirement

– 5G technology begins to expand beyond smartphones

– Vanguard rolls back plan to cut retiree benefits

– JPMorgan CEO makes prediction on supply chain recovery

SOME PARTING WORDS

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich argued Monday that the “disasters” in Democratic states are going to get worse – while the “crisis of the American system” is whether “big government socialism” can be eliminated over the next few years.

“Well, I think it’s the President, but I also think it’s the Congress. I also think it’s governors and state legislatures. You know, we are a remarkable country and allowing people to be engaged in self-government. And what you’re seeing is an amazing split. You have California doing insanely stupid things, driving people out of California toward states that have rational government,” Gingrich said on “Hannity.”

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you’re missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network.

Fox News First was compiled by Fox News’ David Aaro. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.