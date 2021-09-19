Brian Laundrie’s mother was spotted outside her home Sunday morning as Florida authorities resumed the search for Laundrie in the deeper parts of a nature reserve where he was last seen.

Gabby Petito, 22, has been missing for almost a month. Her mother, Nicole Schmidt, last reported speaking with her daughter on Aug. 25, and the family filed a missing person’s report on Sept. 11. Police named Laundrie, Petito’s fiance, a person of interest last week as the search for Petito intensified, but his family reported him missing on Friday.

Florida authorities commenced a search for Laundrie, 23, in the Carlton Reserve, a 25,000-acre reserve located roughly five miles from the family’s home. Laundrie supposedly went for a hike in the reserve on Sept. 14.

Police visited the Laundrie home to gather some of his clothing to help K-9 units track Laundrie. The search started on Saturday as officers in body armor entered the reserve, prepared for a possibly agitated encounter.

The Laundrie family have remained out of view since Friday, but Roberta, Laundrie’s mother, was spotted outside her home Sunday morning. She refused to answer any questions and quickly returned inside.

Meanwhile, police moved deeper into the reserve as they started the second day of their search, crossing the Myakkahatchee Creek Bridge into the wider part of the reserve. Police noted that a team of more than 50 officers set out Sunday morning.

Police utilized K-9 units and amphibious vehicles as part of the search.

Police have repeatedly stressed that Laundrie is a person of interest and not a suspect in Petito’s disappearance.

“It is important to note that while Brian is a person of interest in Gabby’s disappearance, he is not wanted for a crime,” North Port police said in Friday’s statement. It added that the investigation is now a “multiple missing person” case.

The FBI appealed for anyone who may have been in Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area, where Petito and Laundrie supposedly spent some time in late August, to reach out and provide agents with their information.

A TikTok user on Friday and Saturday posted a series of videos outlining an encounter with a man she claimed to be Laundrie, and family passing through Grand Teton National Park, where Petito was last known to be alive, posted a video on YouTube on Sunday morning that appeared to briefly show Petito’s white van on Aug. 27 in the park – three days after her mother last spoke with her.

The North Port police have confirmed they spoke to the TikTok user, Miranda Baker, about any information she has.

YouTube user “Red White & Bethune” claimed that the FBI asked for the video as evidence. Fox News reached out to the FBI for confirmation, but they have not yet responded.