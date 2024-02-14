Gabby Petito lawsuit: Read the parents’ depositions here
A Florida court published the testimony of the parents of Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito on Monday as part of an ongoing civil lawsuit with Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt on one side and Christopher Laundrie, Roberta Laundrie and their attorney Steve Bertolino on the other.
The filings were made public as part of Bertolino’s request for the judge to make a ruling without having a full trial – a motion for summary judgment.
Read the transcripts of the parents’ depositions and an affidavit from Bertolino’s expert witness below:
BRIAN LAUNDRIE’S PARENTS ADMIT BEING WORRIED ABOUT GABBY PETITO’S WELL-BEING WHEN HE CALLED DAYS AFTER MURDER
Read the deposition of Christopher Laundrie
Read the deposition of Roberta Laundrie
Read the deposition of Nichole Schmidt
Read the deposition of Joseph Petito
Read the deposition of Petito-Schmidt family attorney Richard Stafford
Read the affidavit of Wayne Pollock