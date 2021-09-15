Gabby Petito fiance, Brian Laundrie, named person of interest in disappearance case

Police have named Brian Laundrie, the fiance of a missing 22-year-old woman named Gabby Petito, a person of interest in their investigation into her disappearance.

Brian Laundrie, 23, has not been charged with a crime, but police in his hometown of North Port, Florida, said they are now considering him a person of interest in a Wednesday tweet.

“As of now, Brian has not made himself available to be interviewed by investigators or has provided any helpful details,” police said. “We know Brian returned here to North Port on September 1st — ten days before her family reported her missing on September 11th. We have no information that a crime occurred here in North Port.”

The couple was traveling cross-country in their Ford Transit van and sharing photos and videos of their trip to social media. The 22-year-old Petito’s mother reported her missing on Sept. 11, but they had last spoken in the final week of August.

Laundrie has hired an attorney and returned to Florida – in Petito’s van – as a search is underway in Wyoming. The missing woman’s family says he refused to tell them where he last saw her.

Police seized the van Monday as part of their investigation, which involves law enforcement agencies in multiple states and the FBI, the latter of which began a forensic examination on the vehicle Tuesday, North Port police told Fox News.

