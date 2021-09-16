Protesters gathered on Thursday at the Florida home of Brian Laundrie, who has retained a lawyer and refused to cooperate with authorities after Gabby Petito disappeared on the couple’s cross-country road trip late last month, according to police.

Golf carts drove by on the street as protesters carried signs, such as, “TRUTH ALWAYS COMES OUT! #Justiceforgabby,” “North Port Loves Gabby,” and “WOULD SHE BRING YOU HOME?”

“We’re standing up for somebody who’s lost that’s in our city, and we’re a big family in our city, in North Port. And we are definitely going to do whatever we can to help the family find this missing daughter,” one protester said Thursday.

“We all have children. If it were our child, we would want everyone to gather up and help us find our child too. So we’re going to do whatever it takes.”

Other protesters chanted outside the home, “Where’s Gabby?”

Another protest is being planned at the home, which belongs to Laundrie’s parents, on Friday evening.

PETITO STEPFATHER PLEADS FOR SILENT FIANCE TO HELP POLICE AMID UNSPEAKABLE SITUATION

Laundrie returned to the home in North Port, Florida on Sept. 1 with the white van that the couple was traveling in, but without Petito.

He was named a person of interest in Petito’s late-August disappearance on Wednesday, four days after Petito was reported missing and the van was taken by authorities from the family’s home.