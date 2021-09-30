Tensions boiled over Wednesday evening outside the Laundrie family home in North Port, Florida, after a neighbor confronted a protester for allegedly trespassing on his property.

The home has been the focus of media attention since Gabby Petito was reported missing earlier this month and the subsequent disappearance of Brian Laundrie, who lived with her at the home for about two years before their cross-country journey.

Two protesters with megaphones have taunted and yelled at the Laundrie family from outside the home for the past few days from morning to evening. At around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, a neighbor came to the front of the house and appeared to push a male protester.

“You can sit here all you want with your megaphone. I don’t care, but you come on my property again, I’m going to f****** beat your a**,” the neighbor yelled at the protester as he threatened to call 911.

The neighbor then pulled out a cell phone to try to show proof that the protester came on his property before walking away.

“You’re going to jail,” the protester said while filming the encounter. “You just assaulted me on camera.”

The neighbor was arrested later in the evening and charged with battery, according to the North Port Police Department.

Laundrie’s parents, Chris and Roberta, reported their son missing about two weeks ago, just weeks after his fiancee Petito vanished. Her remains were found in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest on Sept. 19. Laundrie retained a lawyer and refused to cooperate with authorities before he went missing himself, according to police.

His parents, meanwhile, have laid low in their North Port home, which has been inundated with protesters for weeks.

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS PROFANITY

LAUNDRIE FAMILY CHANGED DE SOTO CAMPGROUND RESERVATIONS AFTER BRIAN RETURNED HOME, DOCS SHOW