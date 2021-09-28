NORTH PORT, Fla. – A flood of flower deliveries addressed to Gabby Petito continue to arrive at Brian Laundrie’s family’s home in North Port, Florida, where she lived for roughly two years before departing on a cross-country road trip with her fiance in June.

The initiative is meant to keep Gabby’s memory alive as Brian Laundrie’s parents keep facing backlash on several fronts.

Petito, 22, disappeared in late August and her remains were found on Sept. 19 in Wyoming’s Teton-Bridger National Forest. A coroner later declared her death a homicide.

Laundrie, 23, returned to the North Port home by himself on Sept. 1.

His parents then reported him missing on Sept. 17, three days after telling authorities they last saw him.

His parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, have laid low and refused to answer multiple questions from Fox News Digital reporters during their infrequent trips outside the house.