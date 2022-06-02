Fugitive murder suspect wielding knife fatally shot during attempted arrest in Seattle-area, police say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A fugitive murder suspect was fatally shot by law enforcement in the Seattle area Wednesday evening while officials were attempting to make an arrest, Seattle police said.

The arrest involved the Seattle Police Department’s Force Investigation Team, department officers, Snohomish County and U.S. Marshals.

Officers with different agencies all fired their weapons, the department said.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

The shooting happened in Kent, Washington, which is south of Seattle.

The suspect has not been identified.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

The story is breaking. Please check back for updates.