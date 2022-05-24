Fugitive Kaitlin Armstrong’s father speaks out about murder accusations: ‘She did not do this’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fugitive Kaitlin Armstrong’s father, Mike Armstrong, said he does not believe his daughter would kill anyone, as authorities have recently suggested, in an interview that aired Tuesday.

Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, is suspected of killing professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson, 25, on May 11 at the Austin, Texas, residence Wilson, known as “Mo,” was temporarily staying ahead of a bike race.

“We love you, Katie, and we are going to figure this out,” Mike Armstrong told ABC’s “Good Morning America” in an interview. “I know her. I know how she thinks, and I know what she believes, and I know that she would just not do something like this.”

FUGITIVE KAITLIN ARMSTRONG WANTED IN MURDER OF CYCLIST MORIAH WILSON: US MARSHALS

He continued: “I know that she did not do this. There are a lot of unanswered questions.”

An affidavit suggests that Armstrong may have killed Wilson in a fit of jealousy after Wilson went swimming with her boyfriend, according to FOX 7 Austin.

The Austin Police Department (APD) issued a warrant on May 17 for Armstrong’s arrest, according to the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

Police responded to a 911 call from an East Austin residence on the 1700 block of Maple Avenue on May 11. The caller said her friend was “bleeding and unconscious” at the location. Police discovered Wilson suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds” upon arrival. Investigators determined that Wilson was shot inside the Maple Avenue residence.

Authorities attempted CPR but ultimately pronounced Wilson dead at the scene.

Austin professional cyclist Colin Strickland, who was in a long-term relationship with Armstrong, released a May 20 statement apologizing for his “proximity to this horrible crime” and explaining details that suggest the crime was related to domestic matters and a possible love triangle scenario, according to KVUE reporter Tony Plohetski.

MURDERED CYCLIST MORIAH WILSON’S FAMILY RELEASES STATEMENT AS MANHUNT FOR SUSPECT KAITLIN ARMSTRONG PERSISTS

“I am so sorry, and I simply can not make sense of this unfathomable tragedy,” Strickland said. “Although it will be a matter of no small consolation to anyone else who cared for Mo, I want you to know that I have fully cooperated with investigators ever since I learned the terrible news, and I will continue to do so until some form of justice is served.”

He added that he “had a brief romantic relationship” with Wilson while she was visiting Austin in 2021, during a break in his relationship with Armstrong.

AUSTIN SHOOTING LEAVES RISING CYCLING STAR WHO HAD TRAVELED TO TEXAS FOR A RACE DEAD

“She returned to her home in California and about a month later, Kaitlin Armstrong and I reconciled and resumed our relationship,” Strickland said. “Since then I often saw Mo at cycling events, and always in public settings. … After our brief relationship in October 2021, we were not in a romantic relationship, only a platonic and professional one.”

Wilson was a professional gravel bike racer and a graduate of Dartmouth College, where she received her Bachelor of Arts in Engineering in 2019, according to an obituary.

“There are no words that can express the pain and suffering we are experiencing due to this senseless, tragic loss,” Wilson’s family wrote in a Sunday statement. “While we will not elaborate about the ongoing investigation, we do feel it’s important to clarify that at the time of her death, those closest to her clearly understood, directly from Moriah, that she was not in a romantic relationship with anyone.”

Her family described her as “a talented, kind, and caring young woman” whose life was taken before she could “achieve everything she dreamed of.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The family has created a GoFundMe page to raise money toward community organizations to helps youths “find self-confidence, strength, and joy through biking, skiing, and other activities that Moriah was passionate about.”

U.S. Marshals have described Armstrong as being 5-foot-8 inches tall and 125 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the U.S. Marshal Service at 1-800-336-0102.

Fox News’ Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.