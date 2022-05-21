Fugitive Kaitlin Armstrong wanted in murder of cyclist Moriah Wilson: US Marshals

website maker

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is searching for Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, who is wanted for the May 11 murder of 25-year-old cyclist Moriah “Mo” Wilson.

The Austin Police Department (APD) issued a warrant on May 17 for Armstrong’s arrest. The 34-year-old resident of Austin, Texas, is suspected of killing Wilson, who is originally from Vermont but traveled frequently and was in Austin for a bike race at the time of her death.

Police responded to a 911 call from an East Austin residence on the 1700 block of Maple Avenue last week. The caller said her friend was “bleeding and unconscious” at the location. Police discovered Wilson suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds” upon arrival. Investigators determined that Wilson was shot inside the Maple Avenue residence.

Authorities attempted CPR but ultimately pronounced Wilson dead at the scene.

Austin professional cyclist Colin Strickland, who was in a long-term relationship with Armstrong, released a May 20 statement apologizing for his “proximity to this horrible crime” and explaining details that suggest the crime was related to domestic matters and a possible love triangle scenario, according to KVUE reporter Tony Plohetski.

“I am so sorry, and I simply can not make sense of this unfathomable tragedy,” Strickland said. “Although it will be a matter of no small consolation to anyone else who cared for Mo, I want you to know that I have fully cooperated with investigators ever since I learned the terrible news, and I will continue to do so until some form of justice is served.”

He added that he “had a brief romantic relationship” with Wilson while she was visiting Austin in 2021, during a break in his relationship with Armstrong.

“She returned to her home in California and about a month later, Kaitlin Armstrong and I reconciled and resumed our relationship,” Strickland said. “Since then I often saw Mo at cycling events, and always in public settings. … After our brief relationship in October 2021, we were not in a romantic relationship, only a platonic and professional one.”

Wilson had apparently gone swimming with Strickland the day of her death. An anonymous caller told police that when Armstrong found out, she said she wanted to kill Wilson, according to court documents obtained by FOX 7 Austin.

Wilson was a professional gravel bike racer and a graduate of Dartmouth College, where she received her Bachelor of Arts in Engineering in 2019, according to an obituary.

A GoFundMe called the “Moriah ‘Mo’ Wilson Fund” created by her family says “Moriah inspired many, lived fully, and loved fiercely.” The fundraiser aims to garner donations “to help fund community organizations that help youth find self-confidence, strength, and joy through biking, skiing, and other activities that Moriah was passionate about.”

Austin police have requested help from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force – Austin Division to find and apprehend Armstrong. The task force is actively conducting a fugitive investigation and pursuing leads related to Armstrong’s whereabouts.

Armstrong is described as a 5 ft. 8 in., 125-pound White woman with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on Armstrong’s location to contact the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 800-336-0102 or submit a tip using the USMS Tips app. Tipsters can also contact the Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 1-800-893-8477.