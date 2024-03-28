Freeloading migrant influencer mocks US taxpayers who ‘work like slaves’ while waving cash in latest videos

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Leonel Moreno, the illegal immigrant “migrant influencer” who has urged his followers to use squatter laws to take over vacant American homes, took to Instagram Wednesday after an apparent TikTok ban to mock American taxpayers.

In a series of five short clips, Moreno flaunted a stack of cash, bragged about not having to work and also mocked fellow migrants who come to the U.S. to work cleaning, construction and landscaping jobs.

“I didn’t cross the Rio Grande to work like a slave,” Moreno said in Spanish, according to a translation of his videos. “I came to the U.S. to mark my territory.”

‘MIGRANT INFLUENCER’ URGING ILLEGALS TO SQUAT IN US HOMES ON RUN FROM US AUTHORITIES: REPORT

He claimed to have enough money to go at least a year and a half without working, at times singing and waving cash with a baby in his lap.

He also mocked people who work for a living, including fellow migrants who came to the U.S. to find jobs.

“You’re hurt because I make more than you without much work while you work like slaves, understand?” he said. “That’s the difference between you and me. I’m always going to make lots of money without much work, and you’re always going to be exploited and miserable and insignificant.”

TIKTOKER GOES VIRAL EXPLAINING HOW ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS TAKE ADVANTAGE OF SQUATTING LAWS

I didn’t cross 12 countries to be a slave to anyone. I came to the USA to become a millionaire.

— Leonel Moreno

Moreno’s TikTok account, which had more than 500,000 followers, appeared to have been removed as of Wednesday. In prior videos, he claimed that his family received $350 a week in government handouts since entering the U.S. illegally and has been raking in up to $1,000 a week on the video platform.

In one of the new clips, he shrugged off the loss of his TikTok account, saying he still has Facebook and Instagram and that he expects to continue using them to make money online and from government handouts.

“Yes, they closed my TikTok account, but I keep earning on Facebook and on Instagram,” he said. “I won’t earn the same, but I am going to get my TikTok account back. I am going to keep earning money.”

On Monday, he had posted another video in which he sang about one day making it to the White House.

Not all of his viewers appreciated the videos, with one commenter calling him a “clown.”

Others questioned the whereabouts of his wife, wondering in the comments section whether she was out working while he was posting videos and watching the baby. Many condemned his comments as inflammatory.

ILLEGAL BROTHER OF LAKEN RILEY MURDER SUSPECT LINKED TO VENEZUELAN CRIME GANG: DOJ

Moreno allegedly cut off his ankle monitor after receiving border parole and is now listed as an “absconder” from immigration authorities, the New York Post reported Wednesday, citing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) documents.

ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Moreno reportedly received border parole in April 2022 as part of the government’s Alternatives to Detention program, which is supposed to track catch-and-release migrants when there is not enough room to detain them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Moreno previously told his audience he planned to make a business out of “invading” abandoned houses and taking them over with squatters’ rights laws, then selling them for a profit.