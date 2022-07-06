Fraternal Order of Police offering $20,000 reward in Philadelphia cop shooting

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Philadelphia chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police is now offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for a shooting at the city’s Fourth of July celebration that left two officers injured.

The wounded officers were identified by Fox29 Philadelphia as John Foster, a 44-year-old Montgomery County Deputy who suffered a graze wound to the shoulder, and Sergio Diggs, a 36-year-old Philadelphia Police officer assigned to the city’s Highway Patrol Unit, who suffered a graze wound to the head. Both officers, according to the station, have a combined 30 years of law enforcement experience.

“We were inches away from planning a funeral for at least one brave Philadelphia Highway Patrol officer as a bullet lodged in his cap,” FOP Lodge #5 President John McNesby said in a statement. “There are too many guns on our streets and far too many individuals acting recklessly with these deadly weapons.”

Both of the officers are now recovering at home after being treated at a local hospital.

As of Wednesday, no suspects have been identified.

“Police needs our help to solve this horrible crime,” the FOP Lodge #5 said in a statement. “The FOP reward will be paid immediately if someone calls in with a tip that leads to an arrest. A tip from the public will help solve this incident.”

On Tuesday, a tense video also emerged showing a panicked crowd fleeing the scene of the shooting.

Footage taken from the scene showed people climbing over barriers while fireworks were going off in the background.