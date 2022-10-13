Fraternal Order of Police hammers ‘culture of lawlessness’ after 12 officers shot since Monday

The National Fraternal Order of Police released a scathing criticism of modern law enforcement protocol Thursday, calling the nation “lawless.”

The order made the statement in reaction to a sharp spike in violence against police this week, which the group blamed on “failed policies” and “anti-police rhetoric” from politicians and media personalities.

“Since Monday, at least 12 police officers have been shot,” the National Fraternal Order of Police said Thursday.

“The spewing of anti-police rhetoric by some political and media figures as well as the failed policies of rogue prosecutor and judges are placing our officers in greater danger,” the organization continued, adding, “This culture of lawlessness must stop!”

Two police officers were killed and another was seriously wounded in an officer-involved shooting in Bristol, Connecticut late Wednesday night, Conneticut state police announced.

All three officers were members of the Bristol Police Department. Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould identified the fallen officers as Sgt. Dustin Demonte, 35, and deputy Alex Hamzy, 34, in a Thursday morning press conference.

A suspect was killed in a shooting that left three SWAT officers wounded in Philadelphia early Wednesday after officers served a homicide arrest warrant to a suspect who then barricaded himself inside a residence, according to local media.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of 10th Street in North Philadelphia’s Poplar section around 6 a.m., FOX29 Philadelphia reported.

Two of the officers were shot in a leg, and the third was hit in the chest, according to the station.